    Osvětlení interiéru LED

    Společnost Philips Automotive Lighting, ta pravá volba pro vás a silnici před vámi

    • Inovátor v oblasti automobilového osvětlení od roku 1914
    • Vynálezce světel Xenon HID
    • Volba významných automobilových výrobců
    Icon

    LED Signaling and Interior Lighting

    Ultinon Pro3000
     

    Směrová a interiérová světla
    ultinon pro3000
    Dostupnost:
    Festoon 43 
    [≈P21W] 
    [≈P21/5W] 
    [≈W21W] 
    [≈W21/5W]

     

     

    Ultinon Pro6000
     

    Směrová a interiérová světla
    ultinon pro6000
    Dostupnost:
    Festoon 43, 38, 30 
    [≈W5W] 
    [≈W16W] 
    [≈W21W] 
    [≈W21/5W] 
    [≈P21W] 
    [≈P21/5W] 
    [≈R5/R10]
