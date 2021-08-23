Je tento kohoutkový vodní filtr vhodný pro všechny typy vodovodních kohoutků?
Ne, tento kohoutkový vodní filtr není vhodný k použití s následujícími 5 typy vodovodního kohoutku: 1. Oválný kohoutek se závitem 2. Kohoutek sprchového typu nebo s vytahovací hadicí 3. Kohoutek se senzorem 4. Kohoutek s oválným nebo čtvercovým vývodem 5. Kohoutek bez závitu s obnaženou trubkou kratší než 10 mm
