    Řešení světel pro denní svícení

      Společnost Philips Automotive Lighting, ta pravá volba pro vás a silnici před vámi

      • Inovátor v oblasti automobilového osvětlení od roku 1914
      • Vynálezce světel Xenon HID
      • Volba významných automobilových výrobců
      LED DayLight 9

      LED Daylight

      LED DayLightGuide

      daylight-guide
      Vysoce výkonný dioda LUXEON® LED
      Nový optický design s 9 body LED
      Montáž pod více úhly pro širokoúhlé osvětlení
      Chytrý zajišťovací systém
      Kompatibilní s hybridními automobily, elektromobily a funkcí start & stop
      Zákonem povolená montáž na úhly blatníku až +/-40°
      Odolné proti vodě a kamínkům
      Vysoce kvalitní hliníkový kryt
      Homologovaná technologie
      Nová generace vysoce výkonných diod LUXEON® LED
      Mimořádně široký paprsek
      Zůstává zapnuto ve dne i v noci (při ztlumení)
      Jednoduchá instalace nacvaknutím
      Vysoce kvalitní hliníkový kryt;
      odolné proti vodě a kamínkům
      Homologovaná technologie
      Vyhledejte správnou žárovku pro své auto

       

       

      Přejít na nástroj pro výběr

       

