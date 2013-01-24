Hlavní stránka
    Relief ACP

    Relief from tooth sensitivity

    Relief ACP is the only FDA-cleared dual-action sensitivity relief product available. Its proprietary formula combines the speed of chemical sensitivity relief from potassium nitrate with the profound, long-term relief of amorphous calcium phosphate and fluoride, which precipitates hydroxyapitite and fluorapatite, occluding the dentin tubules. This highly effective formula is ideal for patients who suffer from tooth sensitivity caused by gum recession, root exposure, post root planning, and whitening.

     

    Relief ACP
    Understanding ACP

    ACP (amorphous calcium phosphate) is a revolutionary technology that is licensed exclusively to Philips Oral Healthcare in the field of professional whitening by the ADA Foundation. Whitening with ACP means stronger teeth, greater comfort, better results and optimal compliance by your patients. Relief ACP comes with all Philips Zoom take-home kits and can be used as treatment several times daily by everyone, as it has no known allergens.
    Benefits of ACP

    • Rebuilds enamel: The deposition of hydroxyapatite onto teeth rebuilds enamel and restores luster through the remineralization process.

     

    • Reduces sensitivity: Clinical tests comparing Philips Zoom NiteWhite ACP with a NiteWhite formula containing no ACP showed that 30% of patients who used NiteWhite with ACP experienced less sensitivity, with twice as many patients experiencing zero sensitivity.

     

    • Improves appearance: Tooth whiteners with ACP also improve the cosmetic appearance of teeth by restoring enamel luster to create a smoother, glossier appearance.
    Relief ACP Starter Kit

    Six filled gel syringes for 12 dual-arch applications and tray material for fabrication.

     

    Relief ACP Refill Kit

    Four filled gel syringes for eight dual-arch applications.

     

     

    Relief ACP Multi-Patient Bulk Pack

    Includes 24 individually packaged, single-filled gel syringes for two dual-arch applications per carton.

     

