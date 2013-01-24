Hlavní stránka
    Xenon

      Xenon

      Světlomety

      Společnost Philips Automotive Lighting, ta pravá volba pro vás a silnici před vámi

      • Inovátor v oblasti automobilového osvětlení od roku 1914
      • Vynálezce světel Xenon HID
      • Volba významných automobilových výrobců
      X-tremeVision Gen2

      Až o 150 % větší viditelnost**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Dostupnost:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Přejít do katalogu

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Jednolitě bílý LED efekt
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Dostupnost:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Přejít do katalogu

      Vision
       

      Ideální pro výměnu

      Vision
      Dostupnost:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
      Přejít do katalogu
      X-tremeVision Gen2 barva světla
      X-tremeVision Gen2 výkon osvětlení
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      WhiteVision Gen2 barva světla
      WhiteVision Gen2 výkon osvětlení
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Vision barva světla
      Vision výkon osvětlení
      Vision


      Obrázky jsou pouze ilustrační.

      * Barva svetla: "maximálně"; Výkon osvetlení: ve srovnání se zákonným minimem; Životnost: Životnost se liší podle typu, hodnota platí pouze pro typ H7

      ** ve srovnání se zákonným minimem

