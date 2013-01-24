Hlavní stránka
    Halogenové

    Světlomety

    Společnost Philips Automotive Lighting, ta pravá volba pro vás a silnici před vámi

    • Inovátor v oblasti automobilového osvětlení od roku 1914
    • Vynálezce světel Xenon HID
    • Volba významných automobilových výrobců
    Icon

    RacingVision GT200
     

    Až o 200 % jasnější světlo*
    RacingVision GT200
    Dostupnost:
    H4, H7
    Přejít do katalogu

    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Výrazný neodolatelný vzhled
    WhiteVision ultra
    Dostupnost:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Přejít do katalogu

    VisionPlus
     

    Až o 60 % lepší vidění*
    VisionPlus
    Dostupnost:
    H1, H4, H7​
    Přejít do katalogu
    RacingVision GT200 barva světla
    RacingVision GT200 výkon osvětlení
    RacingVision GT200 životnost
    RacingVision GT200
    WhiteVision ultra barva světla
    WhiteVision ultra výkon osvětlení
    WhiteVision ultra životnost
    WhiteVision ultra
    VisionPlus barva světla
    VisionPlus výkon osvětlení
    VisionPlus životnost
    VisionPlus

    Vision
     

    Až o 30 % lepší vidění*
    Vision
    Dostupnost:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    Přejít do katalogu

    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    Až o 150 % jasnější světlo*
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Dostupnost:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Přejít do katalogu

    LongLife EcoVision

     

    Delší životnost, méně častá výměna

    Longlife EcoVision
    Dostupnost:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Přejít do katalogu
    Vision barva světla
    Vision výkon osvětlení
    Vision životnost
    Vision
    X-tremeVision Pro150 barva světla
    X-tremeVision Pro150 výkon osvětlení
    X-tremeVision Pro150 životnost
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Longlife EcoVision barva světla
    LongLife EcoVision výkon osvětlení
    Longlife EcoVision životnost
    Longlife EcoVision


    Obrázky jsou pouze ilustracní.

    * Ve srovnání se zákonným minimem

    ** Životnost se liší podle typu, hodnota platí pouze pro typ H7

    *** 10 G platí pro model H4 a H7

    **** Omezená životnost 

