Hlavní stránka
Philips – kliknutím sem přejdete na domovskou stránku

Termíny pro vyhledávání

Tiskové centrum

Dub 01, 2021

Nový Philips OneBlade Pro určený na tvář a tělo upravuje vousy všech délek, pokožku ale nechává v klidu


Jarní novinka Philips OneBlade Pro QP6650/61 precizně zastřihuje, tvaruje a holí jakkoliv dlouhé vousy a chlupy na těle. Nabízí hřeben se 14 délkami, umožňuje zastřihovat všemi směry a neholí tak nakrátko jako tradiční žiletka, takže vám nepodráždí pokožku. Kvalitní Li-iontová baterie zaručuje po hodině nabíjení až 120 minut provozu a OneBlade Pro můžete používat jak ve sprše, tak na sucho.

Díky jedinečné technologii OneBlade můžete o svůj vzhled pečovat doslova od hlavy až k patě. Úprava vousů i chlupů na těle je pohodlná a snadná, a to díky systému dvojí ochrany – klouzavému potahu v kombinaci se zaoblenými špičkami. Rychle se pohybující ostří (200krát za vteřinu) účinně funguje i na dlouhé vousy.
Čistička vzduchu Philips
S pomocí nastavitelného hřebenu můžete zastřihovat vousy na rovnoměrnou délku. Stačí si vybrat jedno ze 14 nastavení délky (v rozmezí od 0,4 do 10 mm). Na tělo pak použijte nasazovací hřeben (3 mm), přičemž můžete chlupy zastřihovat ve všech směrech. Díky oboustrannému břitu snadno vytvarujete přesné linie a při dvou kompletních oholeních týdně stačí břit vyměnit jednou za čtyři měsíce, s čímž vám pomůže indikátor použití.

Philips OneBlade Pro neholí tak nakrátko jako tradiční žiletka, takže vám nepodráždí pokožku. Používejte jej proti směru růstu a vyberte si břit podle toho, jestli chcete holit obličej, nebo tělo. Pokud se chystáte holit citlivé oblasti, nasaďte ochranný nástavec a vyhněte se tak případnému pořezání.


Cena nového modelu Philips OneBlade Pro je 2 799 Kč.

Více zjistíte na https://www.philips.cz/c-p/QP6650_61/oneblade-pro-tvar-a-telo.

O společnosti Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 70,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Číst víceČíst méně

Témata

Osobní péče Tisková zpráva

Fotografie ke stažení

Čistička vzduchu Philips
319.0 KB
Alsa plavaní
323.0 KB
Alsa plavaní
225.0 KB
Alsa plavaní
343.0 KB

Další podobné zprávy