Due to growing demand in cases and with no possibility to extend resources, Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) needed to increase the efficiency of its central OR. The UKE had previously worked with a number of consultancy firms; however, their concepts were primarily focused on reducing costs. Pia Koch, Commercial Manager and leader of the UKE transformation project: “This wasn’t our primary starting point. Our question is: How can we enhance our performance with our existing resources and spatial limitations?”

To address this and improve staff satisfaction, the UKE launched a transformation project and chose to bring in external expertise from Philips.