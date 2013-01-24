Hlavní stránka
Informed clinical
decision-making

for early intervention

Making data work smarter for you
Clinical decision support tools overview

Watch this overview video to learn how Philips’ graphical clinical decision support tools can help you notice trends in patient condition at a glance. Our clinical decision support tools use data from multiple clinical parameters to deliver clinically relevant, actionable information that supports early intervention.

Learn more about clinical decision applications.
Learn more about Philips clinical decision support tools.

CDS has a number of important quality improvement benefits, including:

 

• Increased health care quality and enhanced patient outcomes
• Avoidance of errors and adverse events

• Improved efficiency,· cost-benefit, and provider and patient satisfaction. ”

 

Health Information Technology1

Explore our clinical decision support tools

Download Whitepaper: Effectiveness of Clinical Decision Support tools in clinical practice

 

This paper offers an overview of the Clinical Decision Support (CDS) tools developed by Philips and exemplifies their potential for streamlining clinician workflow.

Read Now
What do you
want to achieve?


Our clinical services specialists focus on people, processes and technology to tailor clinical decision support to your needs and to increase the value of the healthcare you deliver.
Watch this video to learn how we can work together to empower your people.

Explore what our patient monitoring solutions have to offer

Footnotes:


[1] https://www.healthit.gov/policy-researchers-implementers/clinical-decision-support-cds

