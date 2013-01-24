Philips Innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases
Moderátor of session: prof. MUDr. Miloš Táborský, Ph.D., MBA, FESC
*Session will be in English language.
17:20 -17:25
Introduction
17:25- 17:50
IGT: Fusion imaging in SHD treatment
17:50 - 18:15
DI: Implementation of cardiovascular spectral detector CT shown with cases
18:15- 18:20
Q&A session
How artificial intelligence and technologies based on it help to improve work processes and clinical outcomes in cardiac patients
Moderátor: prof. MUDr. Martin Hutyra, Ph.D., FESC
*Session will be in Czech language.
11:10 - 11:15
Introduction
11:15 - 11:25
Introduction - Philips in Cardiology
11:25 - 11:40
AI &ISP: Philips AI and newest postprocessing technique in CT/MRI cardiovascular area
11:25 - 12:05
MR: Advanced MRI techniques of flow measurements in cardiovascular area – initial experiences
12:05 - 12:30
IGT: Advanced visualization in SHD treatment
12:30 - 12:40
Q&A session
