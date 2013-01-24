Search terms

Czech Cardiology Congress
Czech Cardiology Congress cardiac care

Join Philips at Czech Cardiology Congress and find more about Purposeful innovation and Empowered cardiac care

Discover our latest innovations in cardiovascular care that strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway and improve cardiac care experiences.
    Cardiology overview video

    Do you know how Philips builds end to end cardiac care pathway? To help you realize your vision for delivering better heart care with greater efficiency

    Philips Scientific Program

    Virtual Session

    Tuesday - 3rd of May (17:20 – 18:20)


    Philips Innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases
    Live Session in Brno

    Monday – 9th of May (11:10 - 12:40)


    How artificial intelligence and technologies based on it help to improve work processes and clinical outcomes in cardiac patients
    Moderátor of session: prof. MUDr. Miloš Táborský, Ph.D., MBA, FESC

    *Session will be in English language.
    17:20 -17:25

    Introduction
    Moderátor: prof. MUDr. Miloš Táborský, Ph.D., MBA, FESC

    17:25- 17:50

    IGT: Fusion imaging in SHD treatment
    Presenter: Dr Lionel Leroux, MD PhD from CHU Bordeaux

    17:50 - 18:15

    DI: Implementation of cardiovascular spectral detector CT shown with cases
    Presenter: Dr Eliseo Vañó Galván

    18:15- 18:20

    Q&A session
    Moderátor: prof. MUDr. Miloš Táborský, Ph.D., MBA, FESC

    Moderátor: prof. MUDr. Martin Hutyra, Ph.D., FESC

    *Session will be in Czech language.
    11:10 - 11:15

    Introduction
    Moderátor: prof. MUDr. Martin Hutyra, Ph.D., FESC

    11:15 - 11:25

    Introduction - Philips in Cardiology
    Presenter: Jiri Wolf Ing., Philips Czech Republic

    11:25 - 11:40

    AI &ISP: Philips AI and newest postprocessing technique in CT/MRI cardiovascular area
    Presenter:MUDr. Petr Ourednicek Ph.D., Philips Czech Republic

    11:25 - 12:05

    MR: Advanced MRI techniques of flow measurements in cardiovascular area – initial experiences
    Presenters: prof. MUDr. Lukas Lambert, Ing., Ph.D. And MUDr. Petr Ouředníkem Ph.D., Philips Czech Republic

    12:05 - 12:30

    IGT: Advanced visualization in SHD treatment
    Presenter: Assoc. Prof. Viktor Kočka, MD, PhD, FESC

    12:30 - 12:40

    Q&A session
    Moderátor: prof. MUDr. Martin Hutyra, Ph.D., FESC

    Can’t wait for Czech Cardiology Congress? 

    Join us in our 360 virtual cardiology interactive tour anytime, anywhere. 

    Virtual space for a rewarding immersive experience
    Our solutions

    Emergency cardiac care

    A wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions support you when every second counts.
    Echocardiography solutions

    Accelerate and improve Your path to a more confident diagnosis before, during and after procedures.
    Clinical confidence in cardiac MR

    Enjoy helium-free MR operations that support speed, comfort and clinical confidence
    Advanced CT cardiac scanning

    Expand and elevate your cardiac capabilities with full field-of-view spectral cardiac imaging
    Cardiology Informatics

    Enable you and your team to streamline workflow and improve operational performance with a next generation workflow orchestrator.
    Image-guided therapy and treatment

    Interventional imaging systems, smart devices, software and services

    To support exceptional treatment for even the most complex procedures in coronary, structral heart, congenital heart diseases, in electrophisiology,  onco-cardiology and etc.
    Post-Acute Cardiac Care

    Portfolio of products, solutions, advanced technology, devices, services to address patient deterioration
    Patient monitoring care

    Stay connected to what's vital. Advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms work together to identify and alert caregivers to critical events at the earliest possible stage. Now you can stay connected to what’s vital and help deliver consistent, quality patient care – everywhere it matters.
    Cardiac Care at home

    Philips home telehealth programs provide you with the technology, tools and support you need to deliver effective patient care across a range of conditions and acuity levels.
