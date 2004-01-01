Search terms

New

Lumify

iOS Rigid Cable

Find similar products

Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Všechna práva vyhrazena.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

I confirm that I am aware of a risk should I continue to this website despite not being a Professional, there is a risk that I will interpret the thereby provided information incorrectly and I will come to false conclusions.