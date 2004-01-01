Search terms

New

Lumify

iOS Flex Cable

Find similar products

Lightning to USB-C flex cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using the Lumify iOS Mounting Plate. Contains one Flex cable.

Contact us
Features
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
  • Lumify for iOS
See all features
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Všechna práva vyhrazena.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

I confirm that I am aware of a risk should I continue to this website despite not being a Professional, there is a risk that I will interpret the thereby provided information incorrectly and I will come to false conclusions.