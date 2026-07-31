The new Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC - built for the way you work at the point of care

Flash 5100 POC helps you get the fast, accurate information you need for confident diagnosis. Its compact, vertical design fits into tight spaces, with the durability to stand up to the rigors of POC environments. It’s a future-ready system from a trusted ultrasound partner, and it’s built to last, featuring top performance and a design tailored for POC. Flash 5100 POC. Confidence. At the speed of life.