The Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated lung cancer patient management system for both CT lung screening programs and incidental pulmonary findings programs that monitors patients through various steps of their lung cancer screening and treatment decision journey. Enhancing confidence with automated tools, the Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify and keep more patients – and streamline workflows. Providing a complete solution, the system also comes equipped with the Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator to help facilitate collaborative clinical decision making.