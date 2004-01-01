The Lumify Advanced Cart is a multi-integrated cart with adjustable tilt and swivel functions, as well as a height adjuster, providing greater flexibility for your Android or iOS tablets. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes. The 5 casters, each with a 4" twin wheel made of soft PU, allows for easy and noiseless movement and the stand's 4 locking mechanisms secure it in any position. While also providing additional features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting.
Learn more about the Advanced Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.
The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Holds tablet from 9 to 11 inches; with weight up to 1kg
Height adjustable for greater flexibility
Tilt view: 30 degrees tilt
Rotate view: 360 degrees for portrait/Landscape mode
Supporting device dimensions
Thickness min: 5.7 mm
Thickness max: 20 mm
Supporting devices
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad
Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
Future Pad FPZ10
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab ROW
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Weight
13.8 Kg
Height
1300mm from Tablet holder to the floor
1000mm from Tabletop (with probe holder and storage bin) to floor
Tabletop Storage Bin (Probe holder tray assembly):
Dimension: 25cm X 6cm
Intuitive feature for cable management
Transducers holder:
Diameter: 52mm X 55mm depth
Transducers holding capacity: 4
Printer Tray dimension
20cm x 20cm
Lockable storage basket
Capacity: 7000 cm³
Load capacity: up to 4kg
Dimensions top (L x W x H): 335mm X 208mm x 152mm
Dimensions bottom (L x W x H): 248mm X 185mm x 152mm
Casters
No. of Casters: 5, Twin wheel
size: 4"
Material: Soft PU
