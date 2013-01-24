Five tips for preventing healthcare data breaches

Healthcare organizations are valuable and sensitive infrastructures, but they are having to deal with ever-growing and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The healthcare industry is challenged to maintain good cyber security because many institutions have complex, layered networks with fragmented healthcare IT systems.

Healthcare data is extremely valuable too. Healthcare information has all of your most sensitive data all in one place making it very popular for identity theft, billing and insurance fraud, and extortion. Unlike credit card data, which you can change and replace, you cannot change your healthcare data easily.