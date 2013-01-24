With almost 40 years’ experience of aerosol therapy excellence in the treatment of respiratory diseases (COPD, Asthma, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Cystic Fibrosis), Philips Respiratory Care solutions reduce the overall treatment burden by creating an easier patient experience. ​

As a leader in health technology, Philips offers innovative portable mesh nebulizers, jet nebulizers, valved holding chambers (spacers), inspiratory muscle trainers (IMT), positive expiratory pressure (PEP) devices and peak flow meters. Philips can help you match the right device to your patients to optimize treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. Together, these qualities have the potential to help give your COPD and asthma patients freedom to enjoy the important things in life.