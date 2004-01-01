iU22 xMATRIX C8-4v Curved Array Transducer

8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 11 mm radius of curvature. 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, M-mode, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, Freehand 3D and harmonic imaging*. Endovaginal applications. Contrast applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (*Not all features are available on all systems)