3 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D xMATRIX phased array with 2,400 elements. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, Color Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, Harmonic Imaging, LVO. Adult and pediatric cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging. Supports reusable plastic biopsy guide (dual angle) (14-23 gauge).
