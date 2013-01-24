Philips IntelliSpace Anywhere* is a flexible image distribution system that expands the reach of our IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution. With it, your team can access clinical review information from almost any device.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*This product is for clinical review and not intended for diagnosis or primary interpretations.
**Mobile device must meet minimum resolution requirements of 1024x768.
