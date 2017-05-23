By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
We believe that engaged patients are more likely to adhere to therapy and strugglers need encouragement along the way. That is why we've developed a unique coaching model that is designed to monitor progress and educate and motivate patients throughout the PAP therapy journey.
Coaching rooted in Behavioral Therapy
Get started and stay in sync
Background Bluetooth syncing makes it easier than ever to sync device data². On select Philips therapy devices, DreamMapper can provide connectivity to ensure that you are able to see your patient's therapy results every step of the way.
Patients can take an active role
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
As a care provider, you cannot always be there to ensure compliance. DreamMapper offers patients the opportunity to take an active role, by tracking their daily progress, setting goals and reminders, and acknowledging their achievements. The app's educational content offers support for general troubleshooting and common challenges with OSA. And to prepare for office visits, DreamMapper allows patients to generate reports that can be shared with their care team members.
¹William Hardy,RRT; Jeremy Powers, BS; Jeffrey G. Jasko,MS; Christy Stitt,MS;Gary Lotz,MBA;Mark S.Aloia, PhD: SleepMapper A mobile application and website to engage sleep apnea patients in PAP therapy and improve adherence to treatment: 2014
²Background Bluetooth Sync is supported on iOS devices for DreamStation 2 users and on certain Android devices (not manufactured in China).
