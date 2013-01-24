Take advantage of multiple presets and user-defined options to reduce comprehensive vascular analysis planning to five minutes. The robust bone removal algorithm on Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) provides 3D visualization of the vessels. Additional automatic tools, such as bone removal and centerlines and vessel labeling as well as inner and outer lumen contours (together with the Enhanced Zero-click Performance option), contribute to fast, consistent results. Easily navigate through multiple findings and when you’re finished, export rich, customizable reports to your RIS or PACS without hassle.