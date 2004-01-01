Single patient use. For use with 989803194601 IBP Transducer Cable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Poznámka
Potvrzuji, že jsem seznámen s rizikem, že pokud budu pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jsem odborník, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budu nevhodně interpretovat a dojdu k mylným závěrům.