Oncology Pathways Guide

Encompasses the expertise of over 300 oncologists, scientists, pharmacists and a team of data scientists and informatics experts at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Clinical trial matching
Automatically recommend local and national clinical trials for patients based on a variety of factors, including cancer type, specific biomarkers, prior therapies, and comorbidity status.
Elevated user experience
Interactive navigation and advanced visualization of a decision tree based on the patient profile. Built with Oncologists for Oncologists, reflecting the way oncologists think.
Customization and adaption
Establish an oncology pathways program based on expert-curated content and adapt it to your local care setting.
Analytics and insights
Enable clinical and operational enhancement through comprehensive usage and adherence analytics. Adherence analytics are used to determine updates or additions to pathways to ensure that our pathways represent oncologist workflows.
