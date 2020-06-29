Search terms

TrueBlue Gel Nasal w Headgear Medium

Mask with Headgear

Qty; 1; mask including headgear; Size: Medium

Auto Seal Technology

Designed to deliver a higher degree of comfort and stability

Including freedom of movement with minimal adjustments. Premium blue gels work with the thin, form-fitting outer silicone membrane to create an effective, self-adjusting seal.

  • Auto Seal Technology
Documentation

Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7034, A7035
