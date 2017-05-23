Patients with facial hair, dentures, facial irregularities, nasal bridge breakdown, or even claustrophobia need a comfortable mask—and FitLife is the total solutions product that can help you easily fit these patients.
FitLife provides optimal pressure distribution around less pressure-sensitive areas of the face, while allowing an unrestricted view. The large surface area equalizes pressure inside the mask and minimizes eye irritation.
Full face mask is more comfortable
Full face mask is more comfortable
Versatile headgear
Versatile headgear for easy application and removal
The FitLife headgear is available in small and large sizes. It has EZ tabs that allow for quick, easy adjustment and removal of headgear. Snap clips simplify re-application and eliminate the need to refit after removal.
The FitLife headgear is available in small and large sizes. It has EZ tabs that allow for quick, easy adjustment and removal of headgear. Snap clips simplify re-application and eliminate the need to refit after removal.
The FitLife headgear is available in small and large sizes. It has EZ tabs that allow for quick, easy adjustment and removal of headgear. Snap clips simplify re-application and eliminate the need to refit after removal.
Radial diffusion leak ports
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
The built-in leak ports deflect exhaled air away from the bed partner, helping your patients and their partners get a good night's sleep.
The built-in leak ports deflect exhaled air away from the bed partner, helping your patients and their partners get a good night's sleep.
The built-in leak ports deflect exhaled air away from the bed partner, helping your patients and their partners get a good night's sleep.
Entrainment valve
Entrainment valve for safety
The valve triggers access to room air if pressure drops below 3 cm H2O.
The valve triggers access to room air if pressure drops below 3 cm H2O.
The valve triggers access to room air if pressure drops below 3 cm H2O.
Accessory swivel
Accessory swivel allows for easy tubing movement
Perimeter seal
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
A soft silicone cushion creates the perimeter seal.
A soft silicone cushion creates the perimeter seal.
A soft silicone cushion creates the perimeter seal.
