Air Hose for Non-Invasive Neonatal Blood Pressure Cuffs, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for classic bedside monitoring and replaces the M1597B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Webová stránka je určena pouze osobám, které jsou odborníky (tj. osobám oprávněným zdravotnické prostředky předepisovat nebo vydávat), nebo zaměstnancům poskytovatele zdravotních služeb.
Jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria? Potvrzujete, že jste seznámeni s rizikem, že pokud budete pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budete nevhodně interpretovat a dojdete k mylným závěrům?