Search terms

New

CT ASPECT Scoring

ASPECTS for CT images to assess the ischemic stroke patients

Find similar products

Supports the clinician in the assessment and characterization of brain tissue abnormalities using non-contrast CT image data. ​ The application automatically registers images, segments and analyzes ASPECTS, a quantitate score that measure the extent of early ischemic changes in acute stroke patients.

Contact & support
  • ASPECT = Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score. Not available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details. A standalone software product which is launched from the Advanced Visualization Workspace (AVW) software.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Všechna práva vyhrazena.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstupujete na českou webovou stránku Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Webová stránka je určena pouze osobám, které jsou odborníky (tj. osobám oprávněným zdravotnické prostředky předepisovat nebo vydávat), nebo zaměstnancům poskytovatele zdravotních služeb.

Jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria? Potvrzujete, že jste seznámeni s rizikem, že pokud budete pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budete nevhodně interpretovat a dojdete k mylným závěrům?

Vstup Odejít