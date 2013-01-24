Hlavní stránka
    Motivujte, podporujte a inspirujte učitele a studenty pomocí řady T společnosti Philips. Tento inovativní displej byl navržen tak, aby maximalizoval zapojení v rychle se měnícím digitálním světě. Je vybaven vícedotykovou technologií a režimem tabule pro lepší interaktivitu a spolupráci ve třídě.

    Zapojte novou školu

    Vytvořte učebnu, která si libuje v učení. Řada T společnosti Philips vzbuzuje zvědavost a podněcuje představivost, aby vám pomohla učit studenty ve všech disciplínách. 
    Interaktivní dotyková obrazovka zefektivňuje výměnu idejí mezi studenty a učiteli, zatímco chytřejší možnosti připojení umožňují používat aplikace, média, sociální kanály a online obsah na velké obrazovce, a lekce jsou tak poutavé.
    vytvářejte interaktivní učebny s tabulí Philips

    Vylepšené lekce


    Inspirujte své studenty poutavými lekcemi, které oživí vaše osnovy. Připojte se k sociálním a webovým aplikacím a stáhněte si živé kanály, data a smíšená média, aby se vaše třída naplnila přesným obsahem vhodným pro všechny úrovně vzdělávání.
    se systémem android pro vzdělávání – inteligentní tabule do učeben

    Se systémem Android


    Displeje Philips se systémem Android jsou rychlé, univerzální a snadno ovladatelné. Tyto aplikace jsou optimalizovány pro nativní aplikace systému Android a lze je nainstalovat přímo z obchodu Google Play. Získáte tak přístup k nejnovějším vzdělávacím a dalším zdrojům. Automatické aktualizace zajistí, že vaše aplikace budou stále aktuální a v souladu s vývojem funkcí a vyžadovaných bezpečnostních protokolů.
    tabule pro školy

    Interaktivní tabule

    Inspirujte kreativní spolupráci ve třídě pomocí režimu tabule. Stačí tuto funkci aktivovat a displej se změní na prázdné plátno, na něž lze kreslit rukou, nebo použít speciální pera na displej, přičemž kreslit může více osob v místnosti. Vše na obrazovce lze poté odeslat digitálně pro snadný tisk nebo sdílení souborů mezi učiteli a studenty.

    Podpora idejí


    Dejte svým studentům jistotu, kterou potřebují k tomu, aby své nápady a koncepty prezentovali třídě. Díky interaktivní dotykové obrazovce mohou studenti snadno promítat obsah a zobrazovat své vize na základě vlastních shromážděných informací, referencí a médií z libovolného zdroje, včetně cloudových služeb a standardního softwaru.
    Ikona vždy aktuální

    Vždy aktuální


    Předstihněte svým vzdělávacím zařízením konkurenci díky reálným aplikacím ve třídě. Řada T společnosti Philips byla navržena pro intuitivní funkce, které kombinují každodenní digitální zážitky s nejnovějšími výukovými postupy. Plně aktualizovatelný softwarový balíček a přizpůsobitelné funkce zajišťují lepší kurzy pro nadcházející roky.
    prvotřídní infračervená dotyková ikona

    Vícedotyková technologie


    Praktické učení je účinný způsob, jak vytvářet nezapomenutelné lekce, které udrží zájem studentů. Řada T společnosti Philips obsahuje 20 kontaktních bodů, které jsou ideální pro spolupráci a soutěživé interaktivní zážitky a které kombinují vizuální, zvukový a kinestetický obsah. Tento výkonný displej je také vybaven automatickým rozpoznáváním doteku a konektorem USB pro skutečné ovládání plug-and-play.

      Oznámení o ochraně osobních údajů