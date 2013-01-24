Making a fast and accurate diagnosis without moving your patient is crucial in the emergency room. Our mobile C-arms are designed to perform multiple procedures quickly and easily. Simply point and shoot. Fully balanced for smooth and supple positioning. They adapt to different anatomy automatically to promote first time right imaging.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.