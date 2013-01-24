Home
Location details page provides insight to the details of the location and associated objects. Apart from address information, you also have access to:

 

Calendar

Calendar with planned visits for the current month for Installed Product for this Location. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page when you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Location.

Request Support

You can request Technical or Clinical Support** and other services for Installed Products assigned to this Location.

 

Remote Access Audit Data

Allows you to view details when Philips remotely connected to any of the products at the Location.


Create User

Allows a user to create new CS Portal users.**
Location details two

Moreover, you may also see the following tabs:

 

Cases

Cases associated with the Installed Products at this location

 

Installed Products

Installed Products assigned to this Location.

 

Contracts

Contracts associated with the Installed Products at this Location.

 

Warranties

Warranties associated with the Installed Products at this Location.

 

Documents

Documents relating to this Location such as:

  • Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.
  • Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.
  • Quotes

By default, you will see documents created within 60 days. You can always change the filter criteria by clicking Adjust display criteria button.

 

Depending on the country some of the above documents may not be visible in the portal.
** Depending on the country and/or authorization assigned to the user, information/functionality may or may not be visible/available.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

