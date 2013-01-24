Hlavní stránka
Philips – kliknutím sem přejdete na domovskou stránku

Termíny pro vyhledávání

Faster stroke treatment.
Improve outcomes.

Faster stroke treatment.
Improve outcomes.


When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.1

Direct to Angio Suite – a one-stop stroke shop

A one-stop stroke shop

Today more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines which widen the time to window for endovascular treatment1. Direct To Angio Suite workflows allow for comprehensive stroke diagnoses to be performed directly in the neuro angio suite. This provides valuable, timesaving support for critical patients in acute need of mechanical thrombectomy therapy.

 

At Philips, our goal is to help stroke centers shorten door to re-perfusion times for ischemic stroke by optimizing workflow and protocols, inspired by established STEMI re-perfusion treatment.2

STEMI re-perfusion treatment

Why Direct to Angio Suite?


At Philips, our goal is to help stroke centers shorten door to re-perfusion times for ischemic stroke by optimizing workflow and protocols, inspired by established STEMI re-perfusion treatment.2

 

To achieve this, we are working with leading stroke centers on the development of innovative solutions aimed at further improving image quality, while enhancing workflows to shorten re-perfusion treatment times after ischemic stroke.

 

Combined, these factors offer great potential for stroke centers to treat more people, faster, improving clinical outcomes.

That’s health with no bounds.

The Direct to Angio Suite workflow at a glance 

Time to reperfusion is fundamental in reducing morbidity

and mortality in acute stroke 4, 5, 6. In patients presenting

directly to an endovascular-capable center, emphasis has

now been placed on fast door-to-imaging times and fast

imaging to groin access times. Watch the video to see

how this works.

Paris course 2019
Stroke triage and treatment in the fast lane
Direct to Angio Suite workflow
Paris course 2019
Significant advances in technology mean that we are now able to identify, plan and treat ischemic stroke patients in the angiography suite, without the need for a separate CT or MR scan.

Raul Nogueira at LINNC 2019:

Let’s think simpler – the Direct to Angio Paradigm

Access the full video3 of Raul Nogueira at LINNC 2019 here.

Learn more about the neuro suite and stroke treatment


The Philips Neuro suite offers a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services, and neuro accessories that puts you in firm control whether treating an acute stroke patient. Our innovative Neuro suite is already delivering advancements in interventional neuroradiology, such as our industry-leading CT-like SmartCT* which provides excellent imaging quality to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment. 

 

* SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

Improving the quality of clinical images

Before After
Philips is evaluating in clinical research the optimization of clinically relevant parameters such as increased acquisition speed, improved contrast resolution and optimized artefact correction.7
Before After
Avoiding motion artifacts in restless patients, enabling enhanced depiction of bleedings and avoiding cone-beam artefacts, especially in the posterior fossa are important elements of the ongoing research.8
Clinical imaging
Hemorrhage detection. Comparison between optimized XperCT and Multi Detector CT.9

Improving the quality of clinical images

Before After
Philips is evaluating in clinical research the optimization of clinically relevant parameters such as increased acquisition speed, improved contrast resolution and optimized artefact correction.7
Before After
Avoiding motion artifacts in restless patients, enabling enhanced depiction of bleedings and avoiding cone-beam artefacts, especially in the posterior fossa are important elements of the ongoing research.8
Clinical imaging
Hemorrhage detection. Comparison between optimized XperCT and Multi Detector CT.9
Philips Neurosuite in action

Philips Neurosuite in action at NEURI Bicêtre, Paris, France

Advancing acute stroke care


At Philips, we believe that when it comes to acute stroke care, everyone deserves the best care. Our innovative Neuro suite is already delivering advancements in interventional neuroradiology, such as our industry-leading CT-like XperCT, which provides excellent imaging quality to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment.

We would like to see even more patients receive the care they need, especially with time being a critical aspect in the treatment of acute strokes.

Explore more

Trends shaping the stroke market10


Stroke care and treatment is a major challenge for healthcare providers across the globe. In many cases, particularly for patients who have experienced an acute stroke, ‘Time is Brain’ – meaning that the right treatment at the right time could potentially lead to enhanced patient outcomes.
Trends shaping the stroke market

Trends shaping the stroke market


Stroke care and treatment is a major challenge for healthcare providers across the globe. In many cases, particularly for patients who have experienced an acute stroke, ‘Time is Brain’ – meaning that the right treatment at the right time could potentially lead to enhanced patient outcomes.
Global stroke prevalence
Disability image

Stroke is the leading cause of disability, worldwide

~35
million

global stroke prevalence

800k new cases in the USA each year
2nd leading cause of death
2nd
leading cause of death
2 in 1000 annual globe incidence
2 in 1000
annual globe incidence
1 in 200 people worldwide are stroke survivors
1 in 200
people worldwide are stroke survivors
Atul Gupta

Blog: How tech is transforming the way we treat stroke patients

 

Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interventional Radiologist, Philips Image Guided Therapy, discusses the latest innovations in diagnosing strokes.

Read full blog
WE TRUST

Why WE-TRUST in Direct to Angio?

Philips has a depth of perspective across image guided therapy and the way we treat stroke patients’ clinical processes, and this expertise can help break the boundaries standing in the way of organizing stroke care around the patient. 

 

Clinical studies: acquisition protocols, imaging quality and impact on workflow

We are currently conducting clinical studies at a number of leading stroke sites to evaluate new acquisition protocols and assess imaging quality (artefact reduction and image reconstruction) of CBCT (Cone-Beam CT) scans in patients with neurovascular diseases, and assess impact on the workflow compared to the standard of care.11

 

Multicenter randomized study: WE-TRUST

In addition to these ongoing studies, Philips will evaluate the potential of these new solutions in the context of a Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow. A multicenter randomized study Workflow optimization to rEduce Time to endovascular Reperfusion for Ultra-fast Stroke Treatment

Learn more about WE-TRUST

Want to learn more about the WE TRUST study or the Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow?

Contact us
Talk to sales

Want to learn more about the WE TRUST study or the Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow?

Contact us
Talk to sales

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Co to znamená?

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Co to znamená?
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Co to znamená?
Společnost Philips si cení soukromí svých zákazníků a respektuje je. Svá oprávnění můžete kdykoli zrušit. Další informace naleznete v Zásadách ochrany osobních údajů společnosti Philips.

Let's talk

#FutureofIGT

1 Mokin M, Ansari SA, McTaggart RA, Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, et al. Indications for thrombectomy in acute ischemic stroke from emergent large vessel occlusion (ELVO): report of the SNIS Standards and Guidelines Committee, Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2019;11:215-220.

2 Borja I, Stefan J, Stefan A, et al., ESC Scientific Document Group, 2017 ESC Guidelines for the management of acute myocardial infarction in patients presenting with ST-segment elevation. European Heart Journal, Volume 39, Issue 2, 07 January 2018, Pages 119–177, www.academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/39/2/119/4095042

3 This presentation contains the first clinical results and experience of using investigational XperCT technology. This XperCT technology is considered work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.

4 Mendez B. et al. 2018. Direct Transfer to Angio-Suite to Reduce Workflow Times and Increase Favorable Clinical Outcome. DOI: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.118.021989

5 Saver J et al., 2016 Sep 27;316(12):1279-88. doi: 10.1001/jama.2016.13647.

6 Jadhav AP, et al. Stroke. 2017;48:1884-1889

7 Image courtesy of Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira; Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto, CAN

8 Image courtesy of Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira; Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto, CAN

9 Image courtesy of Dr. Ajay Wakhloo and Dr. Ajit Puri; UMass Medical Center, Worcester, MA, USA. Contains the first clinical results and experience of using investigational XperCT technology. This XperCT technology is considered work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.

10 World Stroke Organization / American Heart Association

11 The product is a work in progress, is not yet CE-marked and is not available for sale. Not for distribution in the USA.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand