By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of enhancing your CT system today, while getting you ready for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
iDose⁴ Premium Package reduces noise and artifacts
iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
IMR - industry-leading low-contrast resolution
With Philips IMR you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.** IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.
