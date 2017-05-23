Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with
Philips Sparq ultrasound machine delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures
Battery operation saves critical time
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Height adjustment
|
