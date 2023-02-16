Interventional radiology Ultrasound

Philips Fusion and Navigation delivers multi-modality image fusion with a streamlined workflow that enables fusion between ultrasound and CT/MR/PET/CBCT images in under one minute [2].
As demonstrated in the eL18-4, there is an 85% increased efficiency with uniform PureWave crystals (when compared to traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output) [4].
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.
Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration, and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for abdominalimaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.
Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring MSK ultrasound to wherever you need it.
Use ultra-mobile Lumify handheld ultrasound to detect soft tissue injuries in any care setting, with high-definition imaging. SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. The entire unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation, so you can take ultrasound on the go.
“The Philips image fusion and navigation system has been extremely valuable to us. Cases we normally perform with CT-fluoroscopic guidance are now routinely performed in the IR suite. This has improved workflow by reducing the need to find time on our busy CT scanner. "
Ezana M. Azene, MD, PhD, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, Gunderson Health System La Crosse, WI
Ezana M. Azene, MD, PhD,
Vascular and Interventional Radiologist,
Gunderson Health System La Crosse, WI
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Clinical effectiveness of PureWave technology in imaging obese patients, Oct 2012 [2] Automatic registration brings new levels of simplicity to image fusion – advancing patient care, May 2016 [3] Results based on a 50-person single-center prospective randomized controlled trial; individual outcomes may vary. Kim E, Patel RS, Fischman AM, Nowakowski S, Lookstein RA. CT-Guided Liver Biopsy With Electromagnetic Tracking: Results From a Single-Center Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial. AJR 2014; 203:W715–W723. [4] As seen in, A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018
[1] Clinical effectiveness of PureWave technology in imaging obese patients, Oct 2012
[2] Automatic registration brings new levels of simplicity to image fusion – advancing patient care, May 2016
[3] Results based on a 50-person single-center prospective randomized controlled trial; individual outcomes may vary.
Kim E, Patel RS, Fischman AM, Nowakowski S, Lookstein RA. CT-Guided Liver Biopsy With Electromagnetic Tracking: Results From a Single-Center Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial. AJR 2014; 203:W715–W723.
[4] As seen in, A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Webová stránka je určena pouze osobám, které jsou odborníky (tj. osobám oprávněným zdravotnické prostředky předepisovat nebo vydávat), nebo zaměstnancům poskytovatele zdravotních služeb.
Jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria? Potvrzujete, že jste seznámeni s rizikem, že pokud budete pokračovat na tyto stránky, aniž jste osobou, která splňuje výše uvedená kritéria, hrozí, že informace tam obsažené budete nevhodně interpretovat a dojdete k mylným závěrům?