    Chcete-li získat informace o spotřebních produktech společnosti Philips nebo o podpoře spotřebních produktů, které lze využít u COVID-19, klikněte sem.
    COVID-19

    Ultrazvukové produkty a služby pro diagnostiku COVID-19

    Máte dotazy? Obraťte se na zástupce společnosti Philips a napište nám na src-cz@philips.com.

    ikona podpory

    Klinická podpora & zdroje pro řízení COVID-19


    Získejte přístup k podpoře produktů, včetně informací o čištění a dezinfekci, výukových videí a dalších informací.
    Zdroje pro ventilaci a respirační péči
    Zdroje pro kritickou péči a monitorování pacientů
    Čištění a dezinfekce systému pro monitorování kritických pacientů
    Zdroje pro diagnostické zobrazování a pokyny k čištění
    Zdroje pro ultrazvuková zařízení a pokyny k čištění

    Produkty a služby pro řízení COVID-19


    Získejte další podrobnosti o komplexním portfoliu produktových a servisních řešení pro správu pacientů s COVID-19.
    Ventilace a respirační produkty
    Domácí skríning a vzdálené monitorování pacienta
    Diagnostické zobrazování
    Údržba zařízení a vzdálené služby
    Monitorování pacientů a defibrilace
    Tele-JIP a vzdálená kritická péče
    Ultrazvuk
    Klinické procesy a technologické poradenství

    Ultrazvuk v boji proti COVID-19

    Prohlédněte si portfolio ultrazvukových zařízení
    Ultrazvuk je díky své stále širší roli v boji proti COVID-19 hodnotnější než kdy dříve. Společnost Philips poskytuje široký sortiment ultrazvukových systémů pro hodnocení a řízení srdečních a plicních komplikací souvisejících s COVID-19.
    Přístup k pokynům a informacím pro ultrazvukové zobrazování společnosti Philips pro COVID-19

    Vzdělávání a zdroje v oblasti ultrazvuku

    Série ultrazvuku plic Dr. Sary Nikravan

    Videa

    Referenční dokumenty a zdroje

    Dokumenty

    Pokyny k čištění ultrazvukových přístrojů (547.0KB)
    Řešení POC pro zobrazování plic a srdce (1.27MB)
    Stručná příručka ultrazvuku plic
    Výukový program zaměřený na ultrazvuk plic

    Cílená echokardiografie

    Dokumenty

    Online školení QLAB CV (elektronické školení je k dispozici do 17. května 2020) (422.0KB)
    Úvod k transtorakální echografii
    Úvod ke stručné příručce transtorakální echografie
    Echografie POC u plicní embolie
    Cílené echokardiografické hodnocení funkce levé komory

    Další oblasti zaměření

    Dokumenty

    Cílený ultrazvuk při správě dýchacích cest
    Centrální venózní katetrizace naváděná ultrazvukem
    Cílený ultrazvuk pro DVT

    Externí zdroje a informace

    Zdroje

    Zdroje ASE COVID-19
    ESC COVID-19 a kardiologické zdroje
    Jak provádět ultrazvukové vyšetření plic
    Ultrazvukové vyšetření virové pneumonie
    Klinická studie JASE: Echokardiogram založený na tabletech
    ASE Prohlášení o ochraně pacientů a poskytovatelů echokardiografických služeb

    Další příležitosti ke vzdělávání v oblasti ultrazvukových systémů společnosti Philips

    Zdroje

    Vzdělávání v oblasti ultrazvuku

    Obraťte se na klinického servisního specialistu nebo zástupce pro ultrazvukové systémy společnosti Philips:
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com ​

    Obecné požadavky +1-800-229-6417/Lumify specifické požadavky +1-844-695-8643.

    Úvahy pro lékaře pohotovostní a kritické péče

    Ultrazvuk lze použít jako nástroj pro identifikaci nálezů v souladu s COVID-19, vyhodnocení závažnosti onemocnění a pomoc při monitorování a správě pacientů pomocí rychlého a přesného vyhodnocení srdečního a plicního stavu.
    Ultrazvukové nálezy plic u pacientů s COVID-19 mohou zahrnovat:
    • Zesílení a/nebo nepravidelnosti pleurální linie
    • B-linie
    • Subpleurální konsolidace
    Cílená ultrazvuková vyšetření srdce u pacientů s COVID-19 mohou pomoci identifikovat:
    • Velikost a funkci levé komory
    • Velikost a funkci pravé komory
    • Přítomnost perikardiální efuze a důkaz tamponády
    • Vyhodnocení IVC pro stav objemu za účelem řízení tekutin
    Prohlédněte si galerii klinických snímků

    Úvahy pro kardiology a sonografické pracovníky

    Společnost Philips Ultrasound spolupracuje s kardiology a sonografy na identifikaci a sdílení nejlepších postupů pro vyšetření srdce. Zpětná vazba, které se společnosti Philips dostává od lékařů, klade důraz na bezpečnost při zobrazování, pořizování nejdůležitějších snímků a údajů a efektivní následnou analýzu.
    Oblasti zaměření
    I když rozsah poškození srdce v důsledku COVID-19 zdaleka není zcela pochopen, kardiologové zdůraznili příznaky a komplikace zápalu plic jako klíčové oblasti možného zaměření, zejména myokarditidu, plicní embolii a potenciál akutního infarktu myokardu.
    ikona zaměření na akvizici
    Zaměření na akvizici
    Podle doporučení American Society of Echocardiography (Americké společnosti pro echokardiografii, ASE) pro monitorování progrese onemocnění a hemodynamiky pacientů s COVID-19 by echokardiografie měla získat následující srdeční parametry: funkce levého srdce, funkce pravého srdce, hemodynamika srdce a známky perikardiální efuze. Hodnocení funkce pravého srdce je důležité z důvodu potenciálu krátkodobých onemocnění plic nebo akutní myokarditidy, které mohou mít za následek plicní hypertenzi a akutní selhání pravého srdce.
    Bezpečnost
    Bezpečnostní opatření pro zajištění bezpečí poskytovatelů péče i pacientů mají nejvyšší prioritu. Kliničtí lékaři zdůraznili používání náležitých osobních ochranných pomůcek, kritéria pro použití TEE a minimalizaci doby vyšetření jako obzvláště kritické. Doporučujeme pečlivě naplánovat vyšetření a aplikovat protokoly a techniky, jako je 3D, které snižují potřebu vícenásobných akvizic a přemístění snímače. Měření by se měla v co největší míře provádět na samostatné pracovní stanici nebo poté, co pacient opustí vyšetřovnu.
    Následná péče
    Ošetřovatelé by také měli zvážit potřeby monitorování a následných vyšetření pacientů s COVID-19. Použití technik a měření, které jsou konzistentní a reprodukovatelné, pomůže při srovnávání. Někteří kardiologové také doporučují identifikaci nebo označování pacientů jako COVID-19 v záznamu pacienta, což jim pomáhá s budoucím vyhledáváním a analýzou.

    Čištění a dezinfekce ultrazvukových systémů | Stáhnout příručku ›

    Galerie klinických snímků

    Webináře a události na téma COVID-19

    POCUS v ED pro COVID-19; hostující Dr. Rachel Liu
    Sledovat záznam
    Ultrazvuk plic, část 1; hostující Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Sledovat záznam
    Ultrazvuk plic, část 2; hostující Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Sledovat záznam
    Webinář o ultrazvuku plic a otázky a odpovědi; hostující Dr. Sara Nikravan
    Sledovat záznam
    Vývoj srdeční dynamiky u pacientů s COVID-19: Zkušenosti z USA a Evropy
    Sledovat záznam
    Opatření proti přenosu infekce na pohotovostním oddělení pro COVID-19; hostující Dr. Arun Nagdev
    Sledovat záznam
    Prohlášení ASE o ochraně pacientů a poskytovatelů echokardiografických služeb během pandemie COVID-19
    Sledovat záznam
    Základní prvky v echografickém oddělení v místě péče: zásady „5E“ při COVID-19
    Sledovat záznam
    Echokardiografický přístup k hodnocení pacientů s podezřením na myokarditidu
    Sledovat záznam

    Společnost Philips Ultrasound je vaším spojencem v boji proti COVID-19


    (Upozorňujeme, že ne všechny produkty jsou dostupné ve všech státech. Kompletní informace o dostupnosti portfolia vám poskytne zástupce společnosti Philips.)
    Pomocí systémů, které lze snadno čistit a poskytujících vysoce kvalitní zobrazování, pomáhá ultrazvuková technologie Philips lékařům včas a spolehlivě vyhodnotit a řídit plicní a srdeční podmínky u pacientů s COVID-19.
    Jsme s vámi

    Uspořádáno pro účinnější pomoc

     
    Naše zdroje a možnosti jsme uspořádali tak, aby pomáhaly pečovatelským systémům s urychleným přístupem k informacím a řešením zdravotní péče a splnily jejich potřeby péče o pacienty.
    Aktivní přizpůsobení

     
    Přizpůsobujeme a zdokonalujeme naše produkty a technologie tak, abychom pomáhali řešit složité problémy onemocnění, populace pacientů a podmínky péče.
    Vytváření připojení

     
    Využíváme naši infrastrukturu a platformy, abychom propojili týmy péče a pomohli systémům péče komunikovat co nejefektivněji při orientaci v přípravách, reakcích a uzdravování.
    Upozornění: Ne všechny produkty jsou dostupné ve všech státech. Obraťte se na zástupce společnosti Philips nebo nám zavolejte na číslo +420 548217808, kde získáte kompletní informace o dostupnosti portfolia.

