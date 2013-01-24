Hlavní stránka
Chcete-li získat informace o spotřebních produktech společnosti Philips nebo o podpoře spotřebních produktů, které lze využít u COVID-19, klikněte sem.
ikona podpory

Klinická podpora & zdroje pro řízení COVID-19


Získejte přístup k podpoře produktů, včetně informací o čištění a dezinfekci, výukových videí a dalších informací.
Zdroje pro ventilaci a respirační péči
Zdroje pro kritickou péči a monitorování pacientů
Čištění a dezinfekce systému pro monitorování kritických pacientů
Zdroje pro diagnostické zobrazování a pokyny k čištění
Zdroje pro ultrazvuková zařízení a pokyny k čištění

covid

Produkty a služby pro řízení COVID-19


Získejte další podrobnosti o komplexním portfoliu produktových a servisních řešení pro správu pacientů s COVID-19.
Ventilace a respirační produkty
Domácí skríning a vzdálené monitorování pacienta
Diagnostické zobrazování
Údržba zařízení a vzdálené služby
Monitorování pacientů a defibrilace
Tele-JIP a vzdálená kritická péče
Ultrazvuk
Klinické procesy a technologické poradenství

    Ventilátory a respirační péče

    Společnost Philips nabízí široký sortiment respiračních řešení, které zahrnují invazivní a neinvazivní ventilaci pro středně až vysoce závažné stavy, kyslíkovou terapii, terapii CPAP a BiPAP, nebulizátory a masky. Aktivně spolupracujeme se zákazníky na celém světě, abychom jim usnadnili přístup k těmto řešením, protože víme, že může zdravotnickým systémům a klinickým pracovníkům usnadnit orientaci v tomto složitém a dynamickém prostředí.
    (Upozornění: Ne všechny produkty jsou dostupné ve všech státech. Obraťte se na zástupce společnosti Philips nebo nám zavolejte na číslo +420 548217808, kde získáte kompletní informace o dostupnosti portfolia.)

    Speciální ventilátory a produkty respirační péče

    Ventilátor E30

    Nový ventilátor Philips Respironics E30

    Snadno dostupný ventilátor pro naplnění kapacity při kritickém nedostatku ventilace v nemocnicích
    Další informace
    Klinické školení a zdroje | Použití zařízení a instruktážní materiály | 
    Další informace >

    Ventilace

    Spánková terapie

    Jednorázové masky s volbou bez odvzdušňování

    Masky pro opakované použití

    Podání léčiv do dýchacích cest

    Průchodnost dýchacích cest

    Kyslík

    Zjistěte více o našem programu kontinuální péče od nemocniční až po domácí péči

    Podívejte se na naše řešení ventilace

    Jsme s vámi

    uspořádáno

    Uspořádáno pro účinnější pomoc

     
    Naše zdroje a možnosti jsme uspořádali tak, aby pomáhaly pečovatelským systémům s urychleným přístupem k informacím a řešením zdravotní péče a splnily jejich potřeby péče o pacienty.
    přizpůsobení

    Aktivní přizpůsobení

     
    Přizpůsobujeme a zdokonalujeme naše produkty a technologie tak, abychom pomáhali řešit složité problémy onemocnění, populace pacientů a podmínky péče.
    připojení

    Vytváření připojení

     
    Využíváme naši infrastrukturu a platformy, abychom propojili týmy péče a pomohli systémům péče komunikovat co nejefektivněji při orientaci v přípravách, reakcích a uzdravování.
    Upozornění: Ne všechny produkty jsou dostupné ve všech státech. Obraťte se na zástupce společnosti Philips nebo nám zavolejte na číslo +420 548217808, kde získáte kompletní informace o dostupnosti portfolia.

