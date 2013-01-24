Hlavní stránka
    Chcete-li získat informace o spotřebních produktech společnosti Philips nebo o podpoře spotřebních produktů, které lze využít u COVID-19, klikněte sem.
    COVID-19

    Diagnostické zobrazovací produkty a služby pro diagnostiku COVID-19

    Máte dotazy? Obraťte se na zástupce společnosti Philips a napište nám na src-cz@philips.com.

    ikona podpory

    Klinická podpora & zdroje pro řízení COVID-19


    Získejte přístup k podpoře produktů, včetně informací o čištění a dezinfekci, výukových videí a dalších informací.
    Zdroje pro ventilaci a respirační péči
    Zdroje pro kritickou péči a monitorování pacientů
    Čištění a dezinfekce systému pro monitorování kritických pacientů
    Zdroje pro diagnostické zobrazování a pokyny k čištění
    Zdroje pro ultrazvuková zařízení a pokyny k čištění

    covid

    Produkty a služby pro řízení COVID-19


    Získejte další podrobnosti o komplexním portfoliu produktových a servisních řešení pro správu pacientů s COVID-19.
    Ventilace a respirační produkty
    Domácí skríning a vzdálené monitorování pacienta
    Diagnostické zobrazování
    Údržba zařízení a vzdálené služby
    Monitorování pacientů a defibrilace
    Tele-JIP a vzdálená kritická péče
    Ultrazvuk
    Klinické procesy a technologické poradenství

    Diagnostické zobrazování a informatika

    Po IT týmech se žádá, aby zdokonalily digitální transformaci zdravotnické péče s cílem zmírnit bezprecedentní růst nestrukturovaných dat, standardizovat IT platformy a bojovat proti stále sofistikovanějším počítačovým hrozbám. Současně musejí tytéž IT týmy rychle pracovat a přizpůsobovat se novému globálnímu krizovému prostředí COVID-19, a to prostřednictvím opatření, která udržují podporu pečovatelského týmu a současně brání narušení soukromí a zabezpečení osobních údajů pacientů a zajistí dodržování předpisů v této oblasti.
    IT pro zdravotnictví a zdroje pro poskytování digitální péče:
    Počítačová bezpečnost ve věku propojené péče
    Analytika, která umožňuje taktickou eliminaci ohnisek
    Vzájemná součinnost znamená lepší péči o pacienty

    Zdroje podpory diagnostického zobrazování a informatiky

    Počítačová tomografie / AMI

    Klinické zdroje

    Doporučené protokoly CT hrudníku pro pacienty s COVID-19

    Skenování pomocí vzdáleného přístupu CT pro pacienty s COVID-19

    Zobrazení zápalu plic COVID-19 na CT

    Reakce na COVID-19 v radiologii, Pohled ze zákopů od autora Edward Steiner MD, FACR & Gopal Punjabi MD

    Konsenzuální ustanovení RSNA pro CT na COVID-19

    Čištění a dezinfekce

    Systémy CT

    Systémy PET/CT, SPECT/CT a SPECT
    Diagnostický rentgen

    Výuková videa IntelliVue MX40

    Systém Philips MobileDiagnost wDR v prostředí COVID-19

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR – mobilní digitální radiografický systém

    Čištění a dezinfekce

    Pokyny pro čištění a dezinfekci zařízení DXR
    Magnetická rezonance

    Infografika

    Programy čištění MR Philips

    Čištění a dezinfekce

    Programy čištění MR Philips
    Image guided therapy

    Čištění a dezinfekce

    Systémy IGT – Program čištění a dezinfekce
    Další zdroje pro práci se zobrazováním

    Materiály Začínáme

    Philips POC Twitter

    Dezinfekční prostředek ze seznamu N agentury EPA

    Vybrané zobrazovací a informační produkty

    •  
      Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

      Lumify L12-4  

      Linear Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify’s performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      989605451352
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      Lumify C5-2 Curved Array Transducer

      Lumify C5-2  

      Curved Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify's performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      989605450382
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      795090CC
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      795098
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      Affiniti Ultrasound system

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasound system
      • It understands your every day
      • Designed for balance
      • Workflow meets wow
      795210
      Zobrazit výrobek

    Dezinfekce zobrazovacího produktu

    Pokyny pro čištění a dezinfekci zařízení DXR
    Pokyny pro čištění a dezinfekci systémů CT
    Programy čištění MR Philips
    Systémy IGT – Program čištění a dezinfekce

    Počítačová tomografie / produkty pokročilého molekulárního zobrazování pro COVID-19

    •  
      Access CT Redefining value in CT

      Access CT  

      Redefining value in CT
      • Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
      • See more detail across a range of patient types
      • Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
      NOCTN480
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      Incisive CT CT Scanner

      Incisive CT  

      CT Scanner
      • Elevates your business with Tube for Life guarantee
      • Delivers intelligence that adapts to you with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
      • Brings predictability to an unpredictable world with Performance Bridge
      728143
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      CT 5000 Ingenuity CT Scanner

      CT 5000 Ingenuity  

      CT Scanner
      • Scan to scan consistency
      • A family of confidence
      • Lower dose with higher image quality
      NOCTN193
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      CT 6000 iCT CT Scanner

      CT 6000 iCT  

      CT Scanner
      • Lower dose with higher image quality
      • Advanced procedures made routine and fast
      • Future-proof platform
      NOCTN194
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS CT scanner

      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS  

      CT scanner
      • Superb image quality
      • DoseRight for efficient dose management
      • Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
      NCTD001
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      IQon Spectral CT The world&#039;s first and only detector-based spectral CT

      IQon Spectral CT  

      The world's first and only detector-based spectral CT
      • Drive your clinical performance
      • Sustain image quality and dose management
      • Become a recognized clinical leader
      NOCTN284
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      CT For a legacy that lives large: think big

      CT Big Bore

      For a legacy that lives large: think big
      • Positional accuracy supports absolute patient marking
      • Flexibility for even complex simulation setups
      • The Power of two
      NCTB107
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      Big Bore RT CT scanner and simulator designed for radiation oncology and therapy

      Big Bore RT  

      CT scanner and simulator designed for radiation oncology and therapy
      • Advance confidence in clinical diagnosis and treatment planning
      • Accelerate time to treatment through intuitive workflow tools
      • Enhance patient/staff satisfaction by creating positive experiences
      728242
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      Vereos Proven accuracy inspires confidence

      Vereos Digital PET/CT

      Proven accuracy inspires confidence
      • Clinically proven
      • Improved lesion detectability
      • Fast scans
      882446
      Zobrazit výrobek

    Diagnostické rentgenové produkty pro COVID-19

    •  
      MobileDiagnost wDR Mobile X-ray system

      MobileDiagnost wDR  

      Mobile X-ray system
      • Simple and secure mobile x-ray solution
      • High performance with outstanding workflow
      • Diagnostic confidence through brilliant image quality
      712006
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      DigitalDiagnost C90 Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

      DigitalDiagnost C90  

      Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions
      • Fast workflow with Eleva Tube Head touch screen
      • High room utilization and patient throughput
      • Improved actionable nodule detection with Philips Bone Suppression*
      712034
      Zobrazit výrobek
    •  
      DuraDiagnost Digital radiography systems

      DuraDiagnost  

      Digital radiography systems
      • Productive solutions
      • Eleva efficiency
      • Lightweight wireless portable detector
      NOCTN279
      Zobrazit výrobek
    Skyflow Plus

    Skyflow Plus

    Zobrazit produkt
    Skyplate

    Skyplate

    Zobrazit produkt

    Jsme s vámi

    uspořádáno

    Uspořádáno pro účinnější pomoc

     
    Naše zdroje a možnosti jsme uspořádali tak, aby pomáhaly pečovatelským systémům s urychleným přístupem k informacím a řešením zdravotní péče a splnily jejich potřeby péče o pacienty.
    přizpůsobení

    Aktivní přizpůsobení

     
    Přizpůsobujeme a zdokonalujeme naše produkty a technologie tak, abychom pomáhali řešit složité problémy onemocnění, populace pacientů a podmínky péče.
    připojení

    Vytváření připojení

     
    Využíváme naši infrastrukturu a platformy, abychom propojili týmy péče a pomohli systémům péče komunikovat co nejefektivněji při orientaci v přípravách, reakcích a uzdravování.
    Upozornění: Ne všechny produkty jsou dostupné ve všech státech. Obraťte se na zástupce společnosti Philips nebo nám zavolejte na číslo +420 548217808, kde získáte kompletní informace o dostupnosti portfolia.

