Cardiology | Coronary Artery Disease

Cardiology | Coronary Artery Disease
Diagnosis

Quick, confident diagnosis in CAD


What if you could streamline diagnosis with fast access to full diagnostic data and reduced exam time?

CAD patients require a definitive diagnosis


Around 40% of all patients sent to the cath lab are found to have normal coronary arteries. Despite the high prevalence, definitive diagnoses are rare—but the need is significant1. You need a partner who can help you achieve better patient risk stratification to help select the right patients for PCI, avoid costly retests, and move patients efficiently into treatment.
 

We’ve designed our solutions to give you:
Robust, reproducible diagnostic insights
Reduced time from the start of the exam to results in hand
Easy access to tools, images, and reporting that support multi-modality diagnosis

How our solutions work together

Cardiovascular ultrasound
Ultrasound measurement and analysis is seamlessly connected to the cardiology informatics workspace for multi-modality analysis and reporting.
Spectral CT
The integrated systems of spectral CT and advanced visualization deliver multiple layers of data in a single, low-dose scan, with seamless access for both the cath lab and clinical physicians.
CAD clinical efficiency diagnosis hotspot
    • EPIQ CVx

      Cardiac Ultrasound Systems — EPIQ CVx


      Provide advanced capabilities including automated applications for 2D assessment of the heart, as well as robust 3D right ventricle volume and ejection fraction measurements—making accurate exams faster.

    • IntelliSpace Cardio Vascular

      Cardiovascular Image & Information Management – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular


      Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere* , IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline the cardiovascular workflows, empower clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line, while enhance operational efficiency of your entire cardiovascular service line.

      *It’s the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.

    • Spectral CT

      Spectral CT


      The new Philips Spectral CT 7500, designed to support diagnosis, delivers fast cardiac scans with excellent coronary vessel visualization, and now layers of spectral information for every exam. The spectral detector allows the Spectral CT 7500 to be the only system that will acquire spectral cardiac data in the same time and place for all patients. This latest intelligent system has demonstrated a 34% reduction in time to diagnosis [3], a 25% reduction in repeat scans and a 30% reduction in follow-up scans [4] compared to conventional CT. The time-saving spectral workflow is fully integrated, enabling spectral chest scans.

      [3] Andersen, MB, Ebbesen, D, Thygesen, J, et al. impact of spectral body imaging in patients suspected for occult cancer: a prospective study of 503 patients. Eur Radiol (2020). Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00330-020-06878-7. [4] Analysis by CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock Arkansas and University Hospitals of Cleveland. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

    • TOMTEC

      Single-seat workstation solution — TOMTEC - ARENA


      Integrates with EPIQ to effectively harness clinical information from cardiovascular imaging with off-cart review, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D and 3D imaging modes.

    • IntelliSpace Portal

      Advanced Visualization Solution — IntelliSpace Portal 12


      Offers CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis, with automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree, as well as enhanced automatic labeling of the different coronary segments. The interventional bookmark enables quick transfer of diagnostic data from the imaging cardiologist to the interventional cardiologist to aid in treatment planning.

    • Collaboration Live tele-ultrasound

      Collaboration Live tele-ultrasound


      Collaboration Live lets you extend your team without expanding it, because physical distance is no longer an obstacle. Securely access on-demand expertise for real-time guidance, decision support and standardization of patient care. Enhance the experience for patients and staff while you improve workflow efficiency, save costs and drive better outcomes.

    With the right diagnostic information in hand, clinical efficiency can become a reality.
    Discover how we help you realize your vision for improved care in coronary artery disease.

    Clinical efficiency across the care pathway


    Our solutions for CAD support your needs from diagnosis through interventional treatment.
    Emergency care
    Treatment
    Post-acute care

    Further reading

    Effective, efficient treatment in Coronary Artery Disease

    Effective, efficient treatment in Coronary Artery Disease

     

    What if you could access more comprehensive clinical insights and increase confidence in treatment selection—all while reducing procedure time?
    Cardiology portfolio

    Cardiology portfolio


    Discover how Philips can support you in delivering improved cardiac care with enhanced efficiency by integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services.
    References


    1. Diagnosis of patients with angina and non-obstructive coronary disease in the catheter laboratory Rahman H., Corcoran D., Aetesam-Ur-Rahman M., Hoole S.P., Berry C., Perera D. Heart 2019 105:20 (1536-1542).
    2.Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.
    3. Carolinas HealthCare System. Delivering the right stroke care faster. Philips Success Story. 2017.
    4. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.

    *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.
