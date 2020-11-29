Hlavní stránka
Thought Leadership
Perspectives to empower a healthier tomorrow

Unique insights on trends, opportunities and challenges to help you navigate the evolution of healthcare.

The radiation dose dilemma: risk, rewards and the real story

Radiation dose from diagnostic procedures has become a topic of debate in the popular press. And with the Medicare payments for some higher-dose CT scans on the chopping block starting in 2016, the red flag has been effectively raised.
Connecting care from the hospital room to the living room

Giant tech conference, Dreamforce ’14, saw the first ever showcase appearance by Philips, where we unveiled our recently launched HealthSuite digital platform and announced some of its first-ever applications.
From clinical trials to clinical trends 

Giving control back to paralyzed patients

Scientific advances in cardiology are changing the way clinicians practice today and will continue to impact the future of care delivery.

 

Our Cardiology Medical Advice Network brings together clinical advisors in cardiology with our own leadership team, to discuss clinical, operational, and economic trends, and the implications and opportunities for both clinicians as well as our ability to deliver solutions that make a real difference.

The role of design in improving care and increasing efficiencies

Design’s role in healthcare begins with a search for answers. Where do we find inspiration? How do we partner with patients, providers and caregivers to give them what they really want and need?

 

Philips’ Sean Hughes answers these questions and more with an inside look into the creative process.

Improving population management for the hospital of tomorrow

Hospital of tomorrow

We see improvements in the way new healthcare payment models can work to deliver improved patient care.

 

Our panel at the U.S. News and World Report “Hospital of Tomorrow” forum will discuss how health care is changing today, and how it is likely to change further for the hospitals of tomorrow.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

