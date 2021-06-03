High patient compliance and timely detection of changes in clinical condition yielded a reduced cost of healthcare utilization and an overall reduction in length of hospital stay due to heart failure-related readmissions.

67% reduction in length of hospital stay for heart failure-related readmissions

42% reduction in cost of care

In addition, the results from the CGH Heart Failure Telehealth program pilot contributed to the design and development of a national telehealth vital signs monitoring (VSM) project initiated by the Singapore Ministry of Health.