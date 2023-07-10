Dr. Raimundo Garcia Del Moral, Director of the Provincial Laboratory of Pathological Anatomy, says, “Digital pathology is the system that turns a subjective activity into an objective one. It used to be the visualization of a microscope, therefore digital pathology implies] transforming the image the human eye perceives into a digital image, susceptible for analysis.” “This image can then be analyzed, measured, quantified, photographed, compared and simultaneously shared with other pathologists. In fact, the facility has been able to centralize the entire pathology laboratory process through digitization, keeping pathologists in contact with the main lab when they’re working at outlying hospitals.”