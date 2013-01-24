Hlavní stránka
One touch to start an ultrasound exam

Enter your patient's information or go straight to scanning with one touch—getting started on the Lumify app is easy and quick.

 

The Lumify app is available for compatible Android smart devices via the Google Play Store.
Apple does not support Lumify at this time, but we are always exploring opportunities to expand support for all platforms.
s4 1 transducer screen

Imaging simplified

 

It's hard to believe the Lumify image quality is as good as it is. We've painstakingly optimized the image for each exam type so you don't have to, giving you all the advantages and flexibility of having ultrasound on your compatible Android mobile device without forcing you to compromise on image quality.
Imaging tablet
OB Calcs

OB Calcs

 

Lumify now allows you to quickly and intuitively calculate estimated gestational age and fetal weight with a simple 4-measurement technique based on Hadlock (1985) growth table.
Image adjustments

Image adjustments

 

Adjust and interact with the image with gestures you already use on your mobile device: pinch or double tap to zoom, scroll up or down for gain, depth, and volume.
M Mode

M Mode

 

In M-mode, you can learn about the movement of an area of anatomy and also calculate fetal heart rate. In M-mode, the tissue interface position or depth is displayed along the vertical axis, and time is displayed along the horizontal axis.
Freeze image

Freeze

 

Freezing the image introduces new tools like the cine loop slider and the ability to save and share ultrasound images and loops.
Fast flow

Fast flow

 

The fast flow setting eliminates the need to manually adjust the scale while using color flow imaging: Fast Flow is optimized for faster blood flow conditions within each exam type (e.g. arterial flow).
Film image

Save loop

 

Capture and save the best loop for your patient records.
Slow flow

Slow flow

 

The slow flow setting eliminates the need to manually adjust the scale while using color flow imaging: Slow flow is optimized for slower blood flow conditions within each exam type (e.g. venous flow).
Annotations image

Annotations

 

Use Android's advanced keyboard technology and voice recognition capabilities to quickly and easily annotate your images.
Measure image

Measure

 

Intuitively and accurately measure multiple 2D distances, circumferences, and areas with simple touch calipers.

Review and share

 

Compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems, Lumify lets you keep a record of patient studies for review and provides HIPAA compliant options for sharing those studies from your portable ultrasound device.
Review patient's tablet
Review your patient's images and send.
Review tablet
Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.
Robust DICOM improvements screen

Robust DICOM and workflow capabilities

 

Lumify supports a wide variety of DICOM and workflow functionalities to satisfy the needs of large and small organizations around the world:

 

  • Connectivity Profiles allow users to easily switch between multiple environments
  • DICOM image store
  • DICOM Modality Performed Procedure Step (MPPS)
  • DICOM Storage Commitment support
  • DICOM modality worklist (query retrieve)
  • Option to configure patient data in the DICOM header and images (not DICOM tags), as well as anonymize
  • Export to DICOM PACS, network share drive, USB storage, removable SD Card storage, direct connection to PC.
  • Ability to export in PC format (MP4 clips, PNG images)
  • Send images to an export destination as acquired
  • Automatically delete an exam after export
  • Email patient exams
  • VISTA compatible
  • IPv6 compatible
  • Configurable delay before automatically ending an exam

Quick access

 

Knowing time savings is critical in any healthcare environment, we've built in several workflow-improving features such as an always ready menu, barcode reader, modality worklist, and more.

Menu

 

Use the always accessible menu to: review current exam, edit patient data, change presets, view saved exams, configure export destinations, adjust settings, view SW version, and more.

Modality worklist

 

DICOM modality worklist enables Lumify to query for patient demographics and ultrasound study details from the MWL SCP.

 

This allows those using DICOM modality worklists to have a more automated pathway for filling out patient data on the Lumify ultrasound machine.
Quick access side menu tablet
paralax 0

Barcode reader

 

The built-in barcode reader uses your Android device's camera and can be configured to read most patient barcodes, making inputting patient information quick and accurate.
