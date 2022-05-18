Search terms

Doctor in the middle of the operation

Made for anesthesiology

When speed and accuracy matter most

Improve precise placement on visually defined nerve blocks, so you can get in and out faster. And perform quick and thorough post-operative follow ups.

Contact us

Learn how Lumify can work for you

Contact us

Reduce complications

in needle guided procedures

Lumify handheld ultrasound for anesthesiology helps you clearly visualize border definition with your needle placement, surrounding nerves, vessels and fascial planes.

Reduce complications

Use Lumify for airway and pulmonary assessment

Lumify POCUS solutions can help you detect the endotracheal tube within the trachea, assist in emergent cricothyrotomy procedures, diagnose pleural effusion and interstitial alveolar diseases.

Pulmonary assessment

Bring ultrasound bedside

Using Lumify at your patients bedside can be a valuable tool to determine the status of stomach contents and can lower the risk of pulmonary aspiration. Together, this can reduce the risk of anesthesia complications.

Patient getting ready for operation

What industry leaders think about Lumify

  • First quote image

    "… Lumify certainly has superior image quality, design and functionality"
     
    Dr. Phil Lee Specialist Anesthesiologist

  • Second quote image

    "POCUS with Lumify allowed for convenient and rapid evaluation, diagnosis and intervention in a complex patient."
     
    Dr. Sara Nikravan Stanford University Hospital & Clinics

  • Third quote image

    "With Lumify, I am able to scan the whole day without running out of battery."
     
    Dr. Marilou de Vera Cardinal Santos Medical Center

    See for yourself
     

    Lumify helps you clearly visualize needle placement, surrounding nerves, vessels and fascial planes.

    • Kidney liver thumbnail
      Vascular thumbnail
    • Lung video thumbnail second
      OBGYMN thumbnail
    • Cardiac chart thumbnail
      Shoulder thumbnail
    • Vascular video thumbnail
      Needle thumb
    • Soft tissue thumbnail
      Third Lung thumbnail
    • Bladder thumbnail
      Last Lung video thumb
      Cardiac thumb second

      Lumify transducers for anesthesiology

      Broadband linear array transducer

      Lumify L12-4 broadband linear array transducer

      • 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range
      • Aperture size: 34mm
      • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advancedXRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
      • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal and lung
      • Center line marker
      • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

      View product
      Broadband phased array transducer

      Lumify S4-1 broadband phased array transducer

      • 4 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range

      • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging

      • High-resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications: Cardiac, OB/GYN, Lung, Abdomen and FAST imaging preset optimizations

      View product

      See more when it counts

      From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

      Learn more
      Padstatic case example image mobile
      Padstatic case example image mobile

      See more when it counts

      From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

      Learn more

      Discover how Lumify works in anesthesiology

      Doctor working on the tablet

      Case study

      A patient with dyspnea

      Learn more
      Phone next to the lumify product

      Tutorial

      Pre-hospital point of care cardiac ultrasound: pulmonary embolism

      Learn more
      Patient getting treatment

      Short lecture

      Basics of lung ultrasound

      Learn more
      1
      Select your area of interest
      2
      Contact details

      We are always interested in engaging with you.

      Let us know how we can help.

      1
      2
      Contact details

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.