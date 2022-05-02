Search terms

A clinician examining a patient with Lumify transducer

Lumify ultrasound app


Bring Lumify to life

Deliver high-definition images wherever you need them when you use the Lumify app and transducers together. Download the app on your compatible device and get started.

Google play icon
App store icon

Learn how Lumify can work for you

Contact us
Patient being examined with Lumify handheld ultrasound

High-quality images without compromise


Lumify gives you the convenience of a handheld ultrasound with the high-quality images you need. And the Lumify app optimizes each image you capture in any situation.

Clinician examining a patient as part of first aid

No more manual adjustments


Automatically adjust the scale with both fast flow and slow flow settings, while using color flow to match the flow conditions.

Patient being examined to calculate gestational age and fetal weight

Make OB calculations


Quickly calculate gestational age and fetal weight with a simple 4-measurement technique based on Hadlock (1985) growth table.

Clinician checking ultrasound image of a patient on a tablet

Take control of your image


Freeze the image to capture and save ultrasound images and loops. Plus, Android’s keyboard and voice recognition capabilities allow you to annotate images easily.

Patient being examined on his knee

Track movement


Learn about movement in an area of anatomy, calculate fetal heart rate and more in M-mode.

Share important information quickly

Review icon

Review and share securely


Provides HIPAA compliant options for sharing patient studies

Security icon

DICOM and workflow capabilities


Wide variety of DICOM and workflow functionalities like DICOM image store, DICOM Modality Performed Procedure Step, DICOM Storage Commitment support and more

Menu icon

Always accessible menu


Review current or saved exams, edit patient data, change presets and more

Barcode reader icon

Barcode reader


Ensure quick and accurate patient information input with built-in barcode reader that uses Android camera

Learn more about the Lumify app

All how to videos
App settings

How-To Video

App settings

Learn more
Getting started

How-To Video

Getting started

Learn more
Tips and tricks

How-To Video

Tips & tricks

Learn more
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.