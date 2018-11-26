Search terms

Philips point-of-care ultrasound education tools


Explore POC ultrasound education tools anytime, anywhere. Tutorials, quick guides and case studies  authored by  physician experts.

The Lumify solution

 

Your Lumify purchase includes more than just your handheld ultrasound, it is an entire ecosystem dedicated to helping you deliver incredible care.

Quality image

Incredible image quality

 

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Security image

Data security & encryption

 

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies. Read the Lumify System and Data Security document for more information.

Sharing image

Simple sharing & multitasking

 

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*

Updates image

Real-time updates to your tablet

 

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Support image

Ongoing support

 

The Lumify Support page includes FAQs and product documents to address any of your questions. Also, Lumify customers have direct access to Philips exceptional customer service.

*Sharing exams to a shared network is not yet possible on Apple devices

Additional Philips point-of-care education

Philips instructor-led education

Philips instructor-led education

Our team of highly skilled clinical education specialists delivers our courses in a unique learning environment of small class sizes, small student-to-instructor ratios and small student-to-system ratios.

Virtual and in-person training

Virtual and in-person training

Explore Philips Healthcare Education for meaningful learning on point-of-care ultrasound through accredited courses.

Ultrasound webinar series

Ultrasound webinar series

Watch thought-provoking presentations, such as fetal imaging, contrast enhanced ultrasound exams and transvaginal ultrasonography in ectopic pregnancy.

Looking for custom clinical education?

Contact a Philips clinical education specialist to discuss your specific needs.        

 

1-800-522-7022

Looking for custom clinical education?

More education resources

Recommended external sites to help you use point-of-care ultrasound:

Ultrasound of the week

Learn bedside ultrasound from Dr. Ben Smith, one week at a time

5MIN SONO

Dr. Jacob Avila’s basic instructions for point-of-care ultrasound exams

Interactive virtual spine model

Tool to facilitate learning spine anatomy and ultrasound imaging of the spine

Virtual TEE

Interactive education from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education

Virtual modules

Cardiac ultrasound, lung ultrasound and eFAST from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education

Ivus interpretation

Live, integrated tele-ultrasound solutions   

 

Philips Lumify ultrasound app can now connect you to colleagues. Philips has partnered with Innovative Imaging Technolgies Inc (IIT) to introduce Reacts platform for remote collaboration and virtual training. 

Stay connected

 

#POCUS #FOAMed #ultrasound

#digitalhealth #Lumify

@PhilipsPOCUS

