Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities
to your compatible smartphone or handheld device
The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere-portability without compromise in image quality.
In emergency medicine and critical care, Lumify can help you make fast, informed diagnoses through a variety of scan types, such as helping indentify pneumothorax or deep vein thrombosis. With non-intrusive ultrasound guidance, the Lumify L12-4 transducer can also aid in reducing complications when placing central lines.
The curved Lumify C5-2 transducer can assist you in checking for gallstones or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible smartphone or device. With incredible image quality and multiple scan types, Lumify helps you deliver speedy assessments whenever ultrasound is needed.
Your Lumify purchase includes more than just your handheld ultrasound, it is an entire ecosystem dedicated to helping you deliver incredible care.
Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.
Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies. Read the Lumify System and Data Security document for more information.
Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network. The app-based platform allows for broader use of your compatible device or smartphone, such as browsing the Internet.
Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.
The Lumify Support page includes FAQs and product documents to address any of your questions. Also, Lumify customers have direct access to Philips exceptional customer service.
Lumify provides optimal support
At Philips, we believe clinical education is a key part of streamlining medical management in the critical care setting.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand