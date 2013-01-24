Hlavní stránka
Philips – kliknutím sem přejdete na domovskou stránku

Termíny pro vyhledávání

Customer Support
customer support masthead image

Customer support

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Co to znamená?
Společnost Philips si cení soukromí svých zákazníků a respektuje je. Svá oprávnění můžete kdykoli zrušit. Další informace naleznete v Zásadách ochrany osobních údajů společnosti Philips.

               

For customer support enquires, visit our Contact us page or login to access your

               

Customer Services Portal account here.

Support documentation for Philips customers 

We offer user guides and service manuals for the operation and care of your Philips software and products.

Philips InCenter  

Extranet for customers with a Philips contract.    Learn More

 

Log in

 

 

Register now

 

 

Browse our document library

InCenter extranet account required

 

Quality and Regulatory Affairs documents

 

Diagnostic ECG / Cardiology products

 

Medical Supplies

 

Patient Monitoring products

 

Resuscitation/Defibrillators products

Request documentation

Please submit a form to have specific information sent to you.

 

Interventional X-ray

 

Radiation Oncology

 

CT

 

MRI

 

Nuclear Medicine

 

Ultrasound

Product Security  

 

Philips Healthcare is deeply committed to proactively addressing the security concerns of our customers. To guide our efforts, we have created a global policy to address the evolving nature of security in medical technology, including product feature requirements, security threat assessment and tracking, and compliance with local government standards.

 

Learn more

Conformance and integration

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand