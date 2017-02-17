Disclaimer

¹ 1Murphy, Patrick, et al. “The effect of volume targeted pressure support (PS) ventilation with autotitrating expiratory positive airways pressure (EPAP) and back up rate (BUR) on sleep quality in COPD-obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) overlap syndrome.” European Respiratory Journal 42.Suppl 57 (2013): P2583. With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with COPD.

² Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815 With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome

³2016 Internal assessment of leading competitive BiPAP devices with backup breath rate comparing Resmed Lumis and AirCurve NIV product lines.

*With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome

†Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815