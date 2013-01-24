Hlavní stránka
EPIQ CVx
general imaging

Designed for cardiology.
Built for better care.

Your current system Philips EPIQ CVx

Designed for the challenges of modern echo

Now is the time to upgrade your premium echo performance. Philips EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system is our most advanced cardiovascular solution ever. Experience exceptional clinical performance for diagnostic and interventional echo exams across a wide range of patients to meet the challenges of today's demanding practices.
icon 01

OLED Monitor

icon 02

User Configurable Touchscreen

icon 03

Next Generation Transducers

icon 04

Fast, reproducible Quantifications

icon 05

Next Generation Platform

Top features

Feature

iE33
EPIQ 7
EPIQ CVx

Advantage

1. OLED Monitor

  • Latest organic light emitting diode (OLED) monitor technology
  • Bring to life the clarity and superb resolution delivered by nSIGHT   Imaging

2. User Configurable Touchscreen

  • Most-used controls are right where you want them
  • Configurable to your needs to drive efficiency
  • Designed to reduce accidental button pushes

3. Next Generation Transducers

  • Only EPIQ systems can run the complete suite of the world’s most   innovative ultrasound transducers
  • With the touch of a button, xMATRIX offers all imaging modes in a   single transducer

4. Fast, reproducible Quantifications

  • Fully automated, reproducible 2D and 3D quantifications for routine clinical
  • Cardiac 3D chamber quantification driven by advanced automation 
  • TOMTEC Auto view recognition and auto contour placement empower 2D Strain quantification
  • Dynamic HeartModelA.i. and 3D Auto RV* for 3D left ventricle, left atrial and right ventricle function evaluation
  • Dedicated TOMTEC AutoStrain tools for LV, LA and RV

 

*Not available for sale in the U.S.A

5. Next Generation Platform

  • Groundbreaking technologies such as xMATRIX and PureWave
  • Revolutionary nSIGHT architecture and accelerated graphics   processing unit (GPU) capabilities
  • Advanced visualization through photorealistic 3D rendering with   moveable light source
  • A system that’s ready for the next generation of transducers and   algorithms

affiniti banner image

Would you like to know more?

Download your upgrade flyer for information on new tools to address your increasing challenges.
Download flyer iE33 owner
Download flyer EPIQ 7 owner

